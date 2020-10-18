1 hospitalized after stolen cab hits three cars, crashes on busy Manhattan street corner

By
UPPER EAST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) -- A stolen cab crashed on a busy street corner after hitting three other cars in Manhattan on Sunday afternoon.

The crash happened on the Upper East Side near 88th St. and Lexington Ave. just before 5 p.m. Police say no pedestrians were struck.

The crash happened after officers tried to stop the stolen taxi.

ALSO READ | Suspect wanted in NYC armed taxi robbery spree
EMBED More News Videos

A search is underway for an armed man behind several taxi robberies across Brooklyn.



The FDNY was on the scene of the crash, and they took one person to the hospital. There is no word on that person's condition.

"I heard an incredible strong, powerful bang," said one eyewitness.

Police are still trying to determine exactly what happened. They are currently talking to the owner of the taxi.

----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube


Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
upper east sidenew york citymanhattancab driversaccidenttaxi
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man shot in neck on Manhattan subway platform
This is what we know about New York's COVID vaccine plan
NY's plastic bag ban goes back into effect Monday
26-year-old brother of rapper Fetty Wap shot, killed in New Jersey
Parents outraged over random school COVID tests without their consent
NY ski resorts allowed to open with restrictions starting next month
You can now rent a private AMC theater... But not in NY
Show More
Full list: Gov. Cuomo's semi-official COVID-19 dictionary
Man shot in head by stray bullet in Brooklyn overnight
Banquet hall bust: Over 200 found inside NYC building
Teacher witnesses break-in through virtual learning
Cuomo says new plan can reduce spread in hot zones
More TOP STORIES News