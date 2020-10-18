1 hospitalized after stolen cab hits three cars, crashes on busy Manhattan street corner

The crash happened on the Upper East Side near 88th St. and Lexington Ave. just before 5 p.m. Police say no pedestrians were struck.
The crash happened after officers tried to stop the stolen taxi.
ALSO READ | Suspect wanted in NYC armed taxi robbery spree
The FDNY was on the scene of the crash, and they took one person to the hospital. There is no word on that person's condition.
"I heard an incredible strong, powerful bang," said one eyewitness.
Police are still trying to determine exactly what happened. They are currently talking to the owner of the taxi.
