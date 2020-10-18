1 hospitalized after stolen cab hits three cars, crashes on busy Manhattan street corner

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=6360647" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A search is underway for an armed man behind several taxi robberies across Brooklyn.

UPPER EAST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) -- A stolen cab crashed on a busy street corner after hitting three other cars in Manhattan on Sunday afternoon.The crash happened on the Upper East Side near 88th St. and Lexington Ave. just before 5 p.m. Police say no pedestrians were struck.The crash happened after officers tried to stop the stolen taxi.The FDNY was on the scene of the crash, and they took one person to the hospital. There is no word on that person's condition."I heard an incredible strong, powerful bang," said one eyewitness.Police are still trying to determine exactly what happened. They are currently talking to the owner of the taxi.----------