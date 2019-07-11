1 hurt when car smashes into, ends up completely inside New Jersey bakery

Vehicle crashes into Fairlawn bakery. Driver refuses medical attention. No employees in bakery hurt. #Fairlawn pic.twitter.com/clN9hFnl9j — Boyd A Loving (@boydaloving) July 11, 2019

FAIR LAWN, New Jersey (WABC) -- One person was injured when an out-of-control car smashed into a bakery in New Jersey Thursday morning.It happened around 11 a.m. at Zadies Kosher Bake Shop on Fair Lawn Avenue in Fair Lawn.The co-owner of the bakery, Ann Steinberg, said it appeared an older driver who is a regular customer accidentally stepped on the gas instead of the brake.Police say the driver, a 79-year-old woman, crashed through the pillar in front of her and then through the storefront.She and her male passenger, a 90-year-old man, were not injured in the crash. However, a 63-year-old man inside the bakery suffered a leg injury from flying glass.He was treated and released at the scene by the Fair Lawn Ambulance Corp.Steinberg said this has happened before, and as a result, the property owner installed yellow poles outside the business.Somehow, the car managed to make it through them.The car went completely inside the bakery and caused significant damage, prompting the Fair Lawn building department to deem it uninhabitable.The driver of the vehicle was issued a summons for careless driving.----------