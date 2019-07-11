1 hurt when car smashes into, ends up completely inside New Jersey bakery

FAIR LAWN, New Jersey (WABC) -- One person was injured when an out-of-control car smashed into a bakery in New Jersey Thursday morning.

It happened around 11 a.m. at Zadies Kosher Bake Shop on Fair Lawn Avenue in Fair Lawn.

The co-owner of the bakery, Ann Steinberg, said it appeared an older driver who is a regular customer accidentally stepped on the gas instead of the brake.

Police say the driver, a 79-year-old woman, crashed through the pillar in front of her and then through the storefront.

She and her male passenger, a 90-year-old man, were not injured in the crash. However, a 63-year-old man inside the bakery suffered a leg injury from flying glass.

He was treated and released at the scene by the Fair Lawn Ambulance Corp.

Steinberg said this has happened before, and as a result, the property owner installed yellow poles outside the business.

Somehow, the car managed to make it through them.

The car went completely inside the bakery and caused significant damage, prompting the Fair Lawn building department to deem it uninhabitable.

The driver of the vehicle was issued a summons for careless driving.

----------
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fair lawnbergen countycar into building
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
6 hurt when taxi crashes into Manhattan restaurant
Woman fatally impaled through eye by metal straw: Report
Gruesome details revealed in slaying of Utah student Mackenzie Lueck
Immigrant rights protesters block traffic, disrupt Amazon meeting
Video shows fight prior to fatal subway station stabbing
Falling glass damages cars in Midtown Manhattan
AccuWeather Alert: Drenching downpours possible
Show More
Sources: Deadly NYC fire ignited when tenant threw gas in kitchen
Man seriously injured when 4 thieves beat him with pan
Video shows dog scaring off backyard bear in New Jersey
MTA touts increase in on-time subway performance
School zone speed camera expansion begins in NYC
More TOP STORIES News