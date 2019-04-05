1 in custody after gun scare at Fashion Institute of Technology in Manhattan

CHELSEA, Manhattan (WABC) -- One person is in custody following a scare at Fashion Institute of Technology in Manhattan on Friday evening.Authorities responded to reports of a person with a firearm in the 200 block of West 27th Street around 6 p.m.Despite reports of a possible active shooter, police said there was no active threat and no injuries were reported.Authorities later said one person was taken into custody at the Barnes and Noble outside of FIT. It is unknown if a weapon was recovered.Few other details were released.----------