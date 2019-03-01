1 in custody in connection to suspicious fire in Newark

NEWARK, New Jersey (WABC) -- Investigators are looking into a fire that destroyed two vacant homes in Newark and are working to determine if it was a case of arson.The suspicious fire started inside an abandoned wooden house Friday morning and then spread to the house next door which was also unoccupied.The house just to the left of the fire did have two residents sleeping on the second floor when they were warned about the blaze next door."This guy that was driving a tow truck came and banged on our door," Sandra Williams said. "He was banging and banging and banging and that's what woke us up."The fire was knocked down quickly and firefighters were able to prevent it from spreading.One person was taken into custody on the scene for a possible connection to the fire and several people say he even admitted to setting the blaze.The residents who made it out say they have tried for years to have the vacant homes torn down because they were concerned about a possible fire like the one that that happened Friday."We didn't lose a thing, we have our lives so we're thankful for that," Williams said.----------