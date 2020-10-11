1 injured, 2 walk away after helicopter crash at airport in Connecticut

WOODSTOCK, Connecticut (WABC) -- One person has been injured in a helicopter crash at a small airport in northeastern Connecticut, state police said.

Three people were aboard the chopper when it went down and rolled onto its side at Toutant Airport at about 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, police said.

That person had to be extricated from the wreckage and was taken to a local hospital.

The other two people managed to walk away from the scene.

ALSO READ | Viral video shows 2 teachers bad-mouthing students after virtual learning

The victim's injuries were not known as of Sunday morning.

Few other details were released.

Less than a week ago, one woman was killed when a seaplane crashed into a concrete pier in Queens. Two other people on the seaplane survived.

Five teenagers from Westchester County are being hailed as heroes and recognized for their bravery after they rushed toward the downed seaplane and helped rescue the survivors.

RELATED | High school students rush into danger to rescue victims in Queens seaplane crash
EMBED More News Videos

Naveen Dhaliwal has more on the seaplane crash heroes.



(The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

----------
* More Connecticut news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
connecticuthelicopterhelicopter crashrescuecrash
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man injured from push onto subway tracks while waiting for train
Religious groups feeling impact of hot spot restrictions
A viewer's guide to Amy Coney Barrett's Supreme Court hearings
Pedestrian fatally struck by driver of stolen car
COVID Updates: Curfews, restricted sale of alcohol implemented in Germany
Fake asteroid? NASA expert IDs mystery object as old rocket
Trump's campaign sees alarming drop in support among seniors
Show More
1 dead, security guard in custody after shooting at Denver protest
2 charged in alleged Michigan plots served in US Marines
AccuWeather: Cloudy but mild
Delta's leftovers to impact NYC, Tri-State area
Pres. Trump's doctor says he is no longer at risk of transmitting COVID-19
More TOP STORIES News