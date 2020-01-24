1 injured as massive fire rips through building in Chinatown

CHINATOWN, Manhattan (WABC) -- At least one person was injured when a massive fire ripped through a building in Chinatown on Thursday night.

The fire was reported at a building on Mulberry and Bayard streets around 9 p.m.

It is believed the fire started on the fourth floor of the building, but spread to the fifth floor too. The FDNY says the roof of the building caved in.

Firefighters said a person appeared in the window of the fourth floor and had to be rescued by a ladder. That person suffered smoke inhalation.


NYC Councilwoman Margaret Chin said the building houses several Chinatown community groups.

One of the entities in the building is believed to be the archive for MOCA, or the Museum of Chinese in America.

The FDNY said to expect smoke and traffic delays in the area while they extinguish the fire.

