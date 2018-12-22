POLICE-INVOLVED SHOOTING

1 injured in police-involved shooting in Jersey City

One person was injured in a police-involved shooting in Jersey City.

JERSEY CITY, New Jersey (WABC) --
Hudson County prosecutors are investigating an officer-involved shooting in Jersey City.

A victim was injured and taken to the hospital after it occurred on Orient Avenue just before 10 p.m. on Friday.

It is not yet clear if any police officers were injured during the incident.

The circumstances of the shooting are still being investigated.

