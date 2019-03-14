1 injured in stabbing near Party City in Bronx

THROGGS NECK, Bronx (WABC) -- Police are investigating after a person was stabbed in the Bronx on Thursday afternoon.
The incident was reported in the 800 block of Hutchinson River Parkway near a Party City store.
Officials say one person was taken to Jacobi Hospital in serious condition.
Few other details were released.
