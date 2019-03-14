1 injured in stabbing near Party City in Bronx

THROGGS NECK, Bronx (WABC) -- Police are investigating after a person was stabbed in the Bronx on Thursday afternoon.

The incident was reported in the 800 block of Hutchinson River Parkway near a Party City store.

Officials say one person was taken to Jacobi Hospital in serious condition.

Few other details were released.

----------
* More Bronx news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a Typo
Related topics:
throggs neckbronxnew york citycrimenypdstabbing
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
LIVE UPDATE | Reputed crime boss killed in front of SI home
Italy outraged as court finds victim too ugly to be raped
Ex-NYPD cop, wife charged in alleged drug operation at LI home
NYC shoreline to be extended 2 blocks to combat climate change
Police: N.J. panhandler was carrying $500 purse, iPhone X
2 women arrested after LI officer allegedly punched in head
'RHONJ' star faces deportation after release from prison
Show More
Suspect charged with attempted murder in LI IHOP shooting
'Career criminal' arrested in sex assault of 83-year-old woman
California jury awards $29M in baby powder cancer case
Woman punched, sexually assaulted in Manhattan stairwell
2 dead in head-on collision involving van and car in NJ
More TOP STORIES News