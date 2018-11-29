1 injured when 3-story Harlem church collapses

At least one person was injured in a partial building collapse in Harlem on Thursday morning.An interior section of a three-story church on West 135th Street collapsed just before noon.The building was undergoing what was supposed to be a planned, controlled demolition when a big section came crashing down.No workers were inside during the time of the collapse, but one person suffered a non-life-threatening injury while exiting the parking lot on a motorcycle.Officials with the Buildings Department have sent inspectors to the scene for further investigation.The building will continue to undergo demolition after inspectors make sure the building in safe.----------