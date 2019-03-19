1 injured in crane accident near Penn Station in Midtown Manhattan

Josh Einiger has the latest on the crane accident near Penn Station.

By Eyewitness News
MIDTOWN, Manhattan (WABC) -- One person was injured in a crane accident in Midtown Manhattan Monday night.

The accident happened just after 10:30 p.m. near Penn Station at 34th Street and Seventh Avenue.

The crane crashed onto the sidewalk after the hydraulic system failed.

The operator of the crane was hospitalized with minor injuries. No one else was injured.

34th Street at Seventh Avenue was shut down to traffic in both directions for emergency vehicles.

There is a large spill of hydraulic fluid on the street. The Department of Buildings responded to check for structural damage to Penn Station.

