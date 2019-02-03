1 killed, 1 critically injured in car crash on Belt Parkway in Queens

(Photo from Citizen App)

Eyewitness News
SOUTH OZONE PARK, Queens (WABC) --
A man was killed and another person critically injured in a crash Sunday morning on the Belt Parkway in Queens.

Police say a 2018 Dodge Challenger was traveling westbound on the roadway at a high rate of speed when it collided with a barrier near Exit 19 in South Ozone Park and overturned at about 4:40 a.m.

A man was apparently ejected and pronounced dead at the scene by EMS. His identity has not yet been released.

A second person in the vehicle sustained head trauma and was taken to Jamaica Hospital in critical condition.

Police say a 22-year-old woman driving a 2009 Nissan was also going west on the Belt Parkway when she struck the overturned vehicle.

She suffered minor injuries and was taken into custody with charges pending.

The NYPD's Highway Collision Investigation responded and is looking into the accident.

