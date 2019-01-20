1 dead, 1 injured after car crashes through wall in Hamilton Heights

Candace McCowan has the latest on the deadly crash in upper Manhattan.

Eyewitness News
HAMILTON HEIGHTS, Manhattan (WABC) --
One person was killed and another injured when a car went out of control early Sunday and hit a retaining wall in Manhattan.

It happened at about 4 a.m. on 155th Street and Riverside Drive in Hamilton Heights.

Police said a woman driving aToyota Camry was apparently going the wrong way on 155th Street when she struck an unoccupied 1998 Honda, then crashed into a brick wall.

The Toyota then went through the wall and plunged about 20 feet to the lower roadway near Trinity Church Cemetery.

The vehicle exploded on impact and was in flames by the time fire crews arrived.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene and a 37-year-old male passenger was hospitalized in critical but stable condition.

One man was walking around the corner and heard the passenger begging for help.

"I'm really astonished right now, my grandmother came downstairs, she was looking," said the witness, Charles Cherry. "It was just a scary moment right there. The guy was yelling for help and I just called 911. I wish I could have done more."

The identity of the woman killed has not yet been released.

Investigators are trying to determine what led up to the crash and are looking into whether speed was a factor.

