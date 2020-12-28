1 killed, 1 rescued after wall collapse in Brooklyn

BROOKLYN, New York City (WABC) -- One person was killed and a second was rescued after a wall collapse in Brooklyn on Monday.

A retaining wall toppled on 42nd Street between 4th and 5th avenues in Sunset Park.

It appeared at least two people were trapped under the wall, and dozens of firefighters were racing to free one of the victims.

The second person was taken to NYU Langone Hospital alive, but it is not known how seriously they were injured.

This is breaking news. Stay with abc7ny for the latest developments.

