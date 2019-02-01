1 killed, 1 suspect sought in Passaic police-involved shooting

EMBED </>More Videos

Candace McCowan reports on the shooting from Passaic.

Eyewitness News
PASSAIC, New Jersey (WABC) --
One person was fatally shot in a police-involved shooting in Passaic, New Jersey.

Police say they spotted two people, one who had a gun, on Harrison Street around 11:30 p.m. Thursday.

That's when police opened fire, striking one of the men. Several cars were struck by the gunfire as well.

The shot person was taken to St. Mary's General Hospital in Passaic where they later died.

A gun was recovered at the scene and police are still looking for the second suspect.

Police are said to be questioning people, but so far no charges have been filed.

No police officers were injured and the incident is under investigation.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
police-involved shootingshootingPassaic
(Copyright ©2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Sen. Cory Booker announces 2020 presidential run
Uber raising prices in New York City
Man accused of throwing daughter's rabbit at wall, killing it
FedEx worker found dead outside East Moline, Ill. facility; Cold blamed
School Closings
Find out which schools are closed in your district.
AccuWeather Alert: Bitter cold followed by a warmup
VIDEO: Man accused of faking slip and fall at NJ business
Cause revealed after woman gets stuck in NYC elevator for 3 days
Family blames Long Island nursing home for father's death
Show More
17 cars catch fire at Newark Airport parking garage
Search for missing 14-year-old girl from Long Island
NY-bound JetBlue flight returned to LA due to report of possible lightning strike
More News