1 killed, 2 injured in shooting at Roosevelt block party

ROOSEVELT, Nassau County (WABC) -- Police in Nassau County are searching for the gunman who killed one person and injured two others at a block party.

The shooting happened in front of families with children all out in the neighborhood just enjoying the 4th of July holiday.


At the scene, you could see a deflated bouncy house that was set up for the party.

It happened on Hudson Avenue near Nassau Road in Roosevelt around 7:30 p.m.

When the gunfire rang out, people ran for their lives.

A 27-year-old man from Hempstead was killed.

A 31-year-old woman from Uniondale is in critical condition and a 21-year-old man from Hempstead is in stable condition.


So far, no one is under arrest.

If you have any information, police ask that you call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS.

