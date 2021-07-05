1 killed, 2 injured in shooting at Roosevelt block party

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=10854633" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Lauren Glassberg says a woman's screams may have saved her life after she was tackled and strangled by a man before a bicyclist heard her yelling and intervened.

ROOSEVELT, Nassau County (WABC) -- Police in Nassau County are searching for the gunman who killed one person and injured two others at a block party.The shooting happened in front of families with children all out in the neighborhood just enjoying the 4th of July holiday.At the scene, you could see a deflated bouncy house that was set up for the party.It happened on Hudson Avenue near Nassau Road in Roosevelt around 7:30 p.m.When the gunfire rang out, people ran for their lives.A 27-year-old man from Hempstead was killed.A 31-year-old woman from Uniondale is in critical condition and a 21-year-old man from Hempstead is in stable condition.So far, no one is under arrest.If you have any information, police ask that you call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS.----------