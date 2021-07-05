1 killed, 2 injured in shooting at Roosevelt block party

The shooting happened in front of families with children all out in the neighborhood just enjoying the 4th of July holiday.
At the scene, you could see a deflated bouncy house that was set up for the party.
It happened on Hudson Avenue near Nassau Road in Roosevelt around 7:30 p.m.
When the gunfire rang out, people ran for their lives.
A 27-year-old man from Hempstead was killed.
A 31-year-old woman from Uniondale is in critical condition and a 21-year-old man from Hempstead is in stable condition.
So far, no one is under arrest.
If you have any information, police ask that you call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS.
