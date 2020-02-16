28-year-old man killed, 4 injured in shooting at Connecticut nightclub

In this photo provide by Channel 3 Eyewitness News (WFSB-TV), a view of the scene of a shooting at the Majestic Lounge, in Hartford, Connecticut, Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020. (Ayah Galal, Channel 3 Eyewitness News (WFSB-TV) via AP)

HARTFORD, Connecticut -- Multiple people were shot at a Connecticut nightclub, leaving one man dead, police said early Sunday.

Preliminary information indicated two males and two females were wounded in the shooting, Hartford police Lt. Paul Cicero told The Associated Press. The fatality was a 28-year-old man, a tweet from Hartford police said.

Two of the wounded were still in surgery as of 7:30 a.m., the tweet said, while two others were "stable." Their exact conditions and the extent of their injuries weren't released. No names were released.

Cicero confirmed the shooting took place inside the Majestic Lounge, located in Hartford's South End neighborhood. A phone call to the number listed on Majestic Lounge's Facebook pages was not answered.

Further details, including information about the shooter, weren't immediately available. Police closed streets in a one-block radius surrounding the club for some time.

Cicero said around 7 a.m. that police had just left the scene, amid a "long, complex investigation."

"We're not going to have anything for quite a bit of time," he said.
