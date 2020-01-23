1 killed, 5 injured after shooting in downtown Seattle, police say

Officers investigating shooting near 4th and Pine. Multiple victims. The suspect has fled, and police are searching for him. Officers and medics are providing first aid to the injured. Additional information to come. — Seattle Police Dept. (@SeattlePD) January 23, 2020

SEATTLE, Wash. -- Police say six people have been shot in downtown Seattle and one of those people has died Wednesday evening.Seattle Fire Chief Harold Scoggins said that authorities began receiving calls at about 5 p.m. Wednesday of multiple gunshot victims.He says one person was found dead in a heavily trafficked area of downtown and that five others were taken to a Seattle hospital in critical condition.Police Chief Carmen Best says what they believe is a lone suspect fled and police are searching for him.It's the third shooting in downtown Seattle in two days.