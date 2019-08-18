1 killed after plane crashes into home in Dutchess County

POUGHKEEPSIE, New York (WABC) -- One person was killed when a plane crashed into a house in Dutchess County on Saturday afternoon, police report.The FAA reports the Cessna T303 crashed into a house on South Smith Road near Poughkeepsie around 4:13 p.m.There were three passengers on the plane. The other two passengers survived.There were three residents inside the home at the time of the crash. One of the residents has life-threatening injuries, and another is in stable condition. The third occupant of the home has not been located.The aircraft departed from Republic Airport in Farmingdale, and was heading to Sky Acreas Airport in LaGrangeville, the FAA reports.The FAA will investigate, and the NTSB will determine the cause of the accident.----------