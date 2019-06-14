1 killed, 1 injured after fire breaks out in Patchogue, Suffolk County; Arson detectives investigating

PATCHOGUE, Long Island (WABC) -- One person was killed and another was injured after a fire broke out in Suffolk County, Long Island.Fire officials said they received reports of a fire in the basement of a house on Ohls Street in Patchogue around 9:45 a.m.A 64-year-old woman was found dead in the basement. Officials said homeowner had tried to save her.A woman in her 30s was found on the first floor with burns on 18% of her body. She's being treated at Stony Brook University Hospital, and her condition is unknown.The victims' identities have not been released.The cause of the fire is unknown, but Suffolk County Police Homicide Squad and Arson Section detectives are investigating.This is a breaking news story. Keep checking abc7NY for the latest information.----------