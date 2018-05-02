Authorities say one person was killed in a small plane crash in Passaic County on Wednesday afternoon.The single-engine private plane took off from Greenwood Lake Airport in West Milford before it went down in a wooded area around 3 p.m.The victim has not yet been identified.The crash caused a small brush fire that the Forest Fire Service was working to get under control.The cause of the crash is not yet known. The Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board will lead the investigation.----------