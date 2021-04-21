1 man dead, 1 injured after fire burns through Upper East Side building

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=10531790" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Kristin Thorne has the latest on the deadly supermarket shooting in West Hempstead.

UPPER EAST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) -- A deadly three-alarm fire burned through a building on the Upper East Side.The fire broke out around 8:30 a.m. inside 1576 Second Avenue near 82nd Street.The flames started on the second floor before extending up into the third floor.One man was pronounced dead at Lenox Hill Hospital. The other man suffered serious injuries. One firefighter suffered a minor injury."Units arrived within four minutes, confirmed fire on the second floor. We had to stretch four handlines. Numerous searches through the building. Unfortunately we found two victims with serious injuries. This was a third alarm, 35 pieces of apparatus, 200 members," the FDNY said.The building has stores on the first floor and six apartments above. The victims were found on the second and fourth floors.The FDNY said that there were smoke detectors, but it's not clear if they were working.Firefighters not only had to battle the flames, but a heavy cluttering condition inside the building, apparently on all the floors.Officials say getting the debris out into the street was a prolonged operation that took a lot of effort."When we come across the heavy clutter, sometimes there isn't even a path into the apartment. It's a problem that we have," an FDNY official said.The cause of the fire is under investigation.