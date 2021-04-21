1 man dead, 1 injured after fire burns through Upper East Side building

By Eyewitness News
EMBED <>More Videos

Upper East Side fire leaves 1 dead

UPPER EAST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) -- A deadly three-alarm fire burned through a building on the Upper East Side.

The fire broke out around 8:30 a.m. inside 1576 Second Avenue near 82nd Street.

The flames started on the second floor before extending up into the third floor.

One man was pronounced dead at Lenox Hill Hospital. The other man suffered serious injuries. One firefighter suffered a minor injury.

"Units arrived within four minutes, confirmed fire on the second floor. We had to stretch four handlines. Numerous searches through the building. Unfortunately we found two victims with serious injuries. This was a third alarm, 35 pieces of apparatus, 200 members," the FDNY said.

The building has stores on the first floor and six apartments above. The victims were found on the second and fourth floors.

The FDNY said that there were smoke detectors, but it's not clear if they were working.

Firefighters not only had to battle the flames, but a heavy cluttering condition inside the building, apparently on all the floors.

Officials say getting the debris out into the street was a prolonged operation that took a lot of effort.

"When we come across the heavy clutter, sometimes there isn't even a path into the apartment. It's a problem that we have," an FDNY official said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

MORE NEWS: 1 dead, 2 wounded in shooting at Stop & Shop supermarket in West Hempstead; suspect in custody
EMBED More News Videos

Kristin Thorne has the latest on the deadly supermarket shooting in West Hempstead.



----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
upper east sidemanhattannew york citybuilding firefdnyfireapartment fire
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Supermarket shooting suspect charged with 2nd degree murder
COVID Updates: Pandemic price hike expected on some household items
US set to meet Biden's vaccine goal of administering 200M COVID shots
3 MTA workers save suicidal man's life on Upper East Side
New Yorkers, NYPD react to Derek Chauvin guilty verdict
DOJ announces police probe day after George Floyd case verdict
Motorcyclist dead, moped operator wounded in shooting
Show More
Exclusive: Victim in brutal NYC attack on Asian woman speaks out
Jury's swift verdict for Derek Chauvin in George Floyd's death: Guilty
Here's how long Derek Chauvin could spend in prison
What George Floyd's brother thought watching Derek Chauvin placed in handcuffs
Shooting spree near Pa. store leaves 1 victim dead
More TOP STORIES News