1 man dead, 2 others hurt in Upper West Side fire

One man was killed and two other people hurt in an apartment fire on the Upper West Side.The flames broke out just after 10:15 a.m. inside an apartment on the third floor of the building on West 87th Street near Amsterdam Avenue.The fire was placed under control a short time later.A 71-year-old man was found dead inside apartment 3F.Of the injured people, one was seriously hurt. The other suffered a minor injury.Firefighters remain on the scene.The cause of the fire is under investigation.