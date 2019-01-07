1 man dead, 2 others hurt in Upper West Side fire

UPPER WEST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) --
One man was killed and two other people hurt in an apartment fire on the Upper West Side.

The flames broke out just after 10:15 a.m. inside an apartment on the third floor of the building on West 87th Street near Amsterdam Avenue.

The fire was placed under control a short time later.

A 71-year-old man was found dead inside apartment 3F.

Of the injured people, one was seriously hurt. The other suffered a minor injury.

Firefighters remain on the scene.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

