1 man dead, 2 others hurt in Upper West Side fire

UPPER WEST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) --One man was killed and two other people hurt in an apartment fire on the Upper West Side.
The flames broke out just after 10:15 a.m. inside an apartment on the third floor of the building on West 87th Street near Amsterdam Avenue.
The fire was placed under control a short time later.
A 71-year-old man was found dead inside apartment 3F.
Of the injured people, one was seriously hurt. The other suffered a minor injury.
Firefighters remain on the scene.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
