1 man dead after house fire in Long Branch, New Jersey

LONG BRANCH, New Jersey (WABC) -- A man died after being pulled from a house fire in Long Branch, New Jersey.Police officers found the man in the rear of the house on Charles Street when they responded just before 2:30 a.m. Friday.They brought him onto the front yard and performed CPR, trying to save his life. But he was pronounced dead at the scene.The fire started in the rear apartment.There did not appear to be working smoke detectors.The cause of the fire is under investigation.----------