1 man drowns, 3 others rescued on Long Island Sound near Bridgeport

BRIDGEPORT, Connecticut (WABC) -- One person died after a boat capsized on Long Island Sound off the coast of Connecticut.
Four people were on board at the time.
The Coast Guard released a picture showing the overturned boat.
Officials say they got a distress call Sunday morning near Bridgeport.
Searchers found and treated three male passengers.
Police pulled the fourth man out of the water and took him to the hospital, where he died.
