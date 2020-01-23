1 man killed, 2 injured after shooting on Manhattan street, gunman on the run

HAMILTON HEIGHTS, Manhattan (WABC) -- One man was killed and two others were injured following a broad-daylight shooting in the middle of the street in Manhattan Thursday afternoon, and police are searching for the gunman.It happened around 2 p.m. on 135th Street and Riverside Drive in Hamilton Heights.Authorities say the three victims were shot by a person who fled the scene.One victim was rushed to Mt. Sinai Hospital by EMS, while the second was transported to the hospital by private means.A third victim walked into the hospital with a gunshot wound from the incident.The circumstances of the shooting are unknown at this time, and the investigation is ongoing.The block was cordoned off as investigators searched for evidence.----------