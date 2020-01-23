1 man killed, 2 injured after shooting on Manhattan street, gunman on the run

HAMILTON HEIGHTS, Manhattan (WABC) -- One man was killed and two others were injured following a broad-daylight shooting in the middle of the street in Manhattan Thursday afternoon, and police are searching for the gunman.
It happened around 2 p.m. on 135th Street and Riverside Drive in Hamilton Heights.
Authorities say the three victims were shot by a person who fled the scene.
One victim was rushed to Mt. Sinai Hospital by EMS, while the second was transported to the hospital by private means.
A third victim walked into the hospital with a gunshot wound from the incident.
The circumstances of the shooting are unknown at this time, and the investigation is ongoing.
The block was cordoned off as investigators searched for evidence.
