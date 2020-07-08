George Floyd

Thomas Lane, 1 officer charged in George Floyd death, seeks case dismissal

MINNEAPOLIS -- One of four Minneapolis police officers charged in George Floyd's death is asking to have his case dismissed.

An attorney for Thomas Lane said in court papers made public Wednesday that the case against his client should be dismissed for lack of probable cause. As part of his court filing, attorney Earl Gray filed transcripts from body camera footage recorded by Lane's camera and the camera of his partner, J. Kueng.

Gray also filed a transcript of Lane's interview with state investigators.

Floyd, a Black handcuffed man, died on May 25 after Derek Chauvin, a white officer, pressed his knee into Floyd's neck for nearly 8 minutes and held it there even after Floyd said he couldn't breathe and stopped moving.

Chauvin is charged with second-degree murder, third-degree murder and manslaughter. Lane, Kueng and Tou Thao are charged with aiding and abetting both second-degree murder and manslaughter.

Lane was holding Floyd's legs at the time, Kueng was holding Floyd's back and Thao was managing nearby bystanders. All four officers were fired.

Gray said in his court filing that Lane asked twice if the officers should turn Floyd on his side, and Chauvin said no.

