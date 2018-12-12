1 person dead, 2 firefighters hurt in Medford house fire

Eyewitness News
MEDFORD, Suffolk County (WABC) --
One person was killed in the massive fire that tore through a home in Suffolk County.

The fire broke out just before 11 p.m. Wednesday inside the home on Oregon Avenue in Medford.

The flames spread quickly and caused part of the house to collapse.

Two firefighters were hurt battling the fire.

The victim's body was found inside the house, hours after the fire was under control.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

----------
* More Long Island news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
deadly firefatal firehouse firefirefighter injuredMedfordSuffolk County
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Mom whose baby was ripped away during arrest due in court
Fmr. Trump lawyer Michael Cohen faces possible jail sentence
NYC teen with rare skin condition thriving in new custom home
Subway conductor punched in face in Brooklyn
Shooting near Bogota bar injures 1 person
Suspected gunman in France ID'd, had long police record
14-year-old slashed inside NYC school; Suspect arrested
57-year-old woman fatally struck in Brooklyn hit and run
Show More
Car crashes into living room of Long Island apartment
Teens recall attack at New Jersey mall over parking spot
Mystery text: Search intensifies for missing mom
Woman testifies about grilling cousin's dismembered body
Girl, 6, struck by SUV that fled scene in the Bronx
More News