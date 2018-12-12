MEDFORD, Suffolk County (WABC) --One person was killed in the massive fire that tore through a home in Suffolk County.
The fire broke out just before 11 p.m. Wednesday inside the home on Oregon Avenue in Medford.
The flames spread quickly and caused part of the house to collapse.
Two firefighters were hurt battling the fire.
The victim's body was found inside the house, hours after the fire was under control.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
