4 rescued after seaplane crashes into pier in Queens: FDNY

WHITESTONE, Queens (WABC) -- One person has died after after a seaplane crashed into a pier in Queens on Sunday afternoon.An aircraft was reported down near Powells Cove Blvd and 158th St. shortly after 3 p.m.The single-engine plane struck a concrete pier but was not considered a fire hazard, officials said.The FDNY said two people were rescued from the wreckage by a good samaritan who witnessed the crash while riding on a personal watercraft.Firefighters removed a third person.One passenger died.The male pilot and a male passenger are in critical condition at the hospital.Information on the fourth patient was not yet known.Neighbors told Eyewitness News they recognized the seaplane as belonging to a neighbor.NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio asked the public to keep the victims in their thoughts:"A small seaplane crashed into a pier on Riverside Drive in Queens earlier today. Emergency crews are on the scene. 3 passengers have been taken to the hospital. We'll provide more updates as we get them. Please keep these people and their families in your thoughts tonight."The FAA released a statement with preliminary information:Residents should expect traffic delays, road closures and a heavy presence of emergency personnel in the area of Riverside Drive and 158th Street in Queens.Few other details were released.