4 rescued after seaplane crashes into pier in Queens: FDNY

WHITESTONE, Queens (WABC) -- One person has died after after a seaplane crashed into a pier in Queens on Sunday afternoon.

An aircraft was reported down near Powells Cove Blvd and 158th St. shortly after 3 p.m.

Video from the scene shows the aftermath of a sea plane crash in Queens.



The single-engine plane struck a concrete pier but was not considered a fire hazard, officials said.

The FDNY said two people were rescued from the wreckage by a good samaritan who witnessed the crash while riding on a personal watercraft.

Firefighters removed a third person.

One passenger died.

The male pilot and a male passenger are in critical condition at the hospital.

Information on the fourth patient was not yet known.


Neighbors told Eyewitness News they recognized the seaplane as belonging to a neighbor.

NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio asked the public to keep the victims in their thoughts:

"A small seaplane crashed into a pier on Riverside Drive in Queens earlier today. Emergency crews are on the scene. 3 passengers have been taken to the hospital. We'll provide more updates as we get them. Please keep these people and their families in your thoughts tonight."

The FAA released a statement with preliminary information:

"New York City authorities notified the FAA that a single-engine Cessna 182 crashed into a pier at Powell's Cove Blvd. and 158th St. in Whitestone, Queens at 3 p.m. today. Local authorities will release the number of people aboard, their names and medical conditions. The FAA will release the aircraft registration after Investigators confirm it at the scene. The FAA will investigate. The National Transportation Safety Board was notified about the accident. NTSB will determine the probable cause of the accident and will release all updates. Neither agency releases names of people aboard aircraft."

Residents should expect traffic delays, road closures and a heavy presence of emergency personnel in the area of Riverside Drive and 158th Street in Queens.

Few other details were released.
