WEST HILLS, New York (WABC) --Homicide detectives are investigating the death of a man apparently due to carbon monoxide poisoning in West Hills
Police arrived on the scene on Scott Drive around 8:30 Thursday morning.
Officials identified the dead man as 55-year-old Stephen Yancofski.
A woman found at the scene identified as Kyriaki Bouziotas, 59, was taken to the hospital.
There was no immediate word on her condition.
