One dead, 1 hospitalized in carbon monoxide incident on Long Island

WEST HILLS, New York (WABC) --
Homicide detectives are investigating the death of a man apparently due to carbon monoxide poisoning in West Hills

Police arrived on the scene on Scott Drive around 8:30 Thursday morning.

Officials identified the dead man as 55-year-old Stephen Yancofski.

A woman found at the scene identified as Kyriaki Bouziotas, 59, was taken to the hospital.

There was no immediate word on her condition.

