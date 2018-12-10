1 person dead in Long Island house fire

One firefighter was seen being helped away from the scene.

FARMINGVILLE, Suffolk County (WABC) --
One person is dead in a massive house fire on Long Island.

The fire broke out inside the home on Elder Avenue in Farmingville around 11:30 p.m. Sunday.

Dramatic video shows the flames shooting out of the home as firefighters attacked it from all angles.

One firefighter who appeared to be injured was being helped away from the scene.

So far, there is no official word on any firefighters hospitalized.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

