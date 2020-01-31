1 person hurt after vehicle flips in Queens, driver flees scene

By Eyewitness News
WOODHAVEN, Queens (WABC) -- A vehicle crashed and overturned in Queens Friday morning, and the driver ran from the scene.

The car crashed and flipped at 78th Street and 90th Avenue in Woodhaven at around 5:45 a.m.

One person was injured.

Police continue to search for the driver and the cause of the crash is under investigation.

