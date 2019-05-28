1 person hurt in Manhattan apartment fire

By Eyewitness News
UPPER WEST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) -- One person was injured in a fire on the fifth floor of a Manhattan building on Tuesday.

The fire broke out inside the city-run West End Avenue building between 61st and 62nd streets on the Upper West Side just before 5:30 a.m.

The extent of the victim's injuries is not yet known.

West End Avenue was closed southbound for fire department activity.

