UPPER WEST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) -- One person was injured in a fire on the fifth floor of an Upper West Side building on Tuesday.
The fire broke out inside the city-run West End Avenue building between 61st and 62nd streets just before 5:30 a.m.
The extent of the victim's injuries is not yet known.
West End Avenue was closed southbound for fire department activity.
1 person hurt in Upper West Side apartment fire
