1 person killed near motel in New Jersey police-involved shooting

ASBURY PARK, New Jersey (WABC) -- An investigation is underway after a police-involved shooting in New Jersey left a person dead.It happened just after 10 p.m. Tuesday at the Asbury Inn on 7th Avenue in Asbury Park, where police were called to a report of an emotionally disturbed person.Authorities have not released any information about what happened, other than to confirm an officer fired several shots.The person was pronounced dead at the scene.The names of the person killed and the officer who opened fire have not been released.One of the officers involved was taken to Jersey Shore Medical Center to get checked out.The shooting happened just one block from the boardwalk.The New Jersey Attorney General's Office has taken over this investigation, which is standard anytime a police officer shoots someone.----------