Gas station employee fatally shot in Edison, New Jersey

EDISON, New Jersey (WABC) --
A gas station employee was fatally shot while at work in New Jersey Thursday morning.

The victim was shot at the Speedway gas station in Edison just after 4:30 a.m.

The worker was shot during what appeared to be an attempted robbery.

So far, there are no arrests.

The gas station is closed for the investigation.

The Middlesex County Prosecutors Office is leading the investigation.

