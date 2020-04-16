1 person shot in Amityville, search for gunman underway

AMITYVILLE, Suffolk County (WABC) -- One person was shot in Amityville on Long Island Thursday morning.
The victim was found on Park Avenue just before 5:30 a.m. and rushed to Good Samaritan Hospital in West Islip.
Police attempted to pull over a Jeep possibly involved that was last seen westbound on the Southern State Parkway.
The condition of the injured person is not yet known. No arrests were made.
A person also walked into St. Joseph's Hospital in Bethpage, and police are checking to see if that is connected to this crime.
