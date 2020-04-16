1 person shot in Amityville, search for gunman underway

AMITYVILLE, Suffolk County (WABC) -- One person was shot in Amityville on Long Island Thursday morning.The victim was found on Park Avenue just before 5:30 a.m. and rushed to Good Samaritan Hospital in West Islip.Police attempted to pull over a Jeep possibly involved that was last seen westbound on the Southern State Parkway.The condition of the injured person is not yet known. No arrests were made.A person also walked into St. Joseph's Hospital in Bethpage, and police are checking to see if that is connected to this crime.----------