1 person shot in Amityville, search for gunman underway

By Eyewitness News
AMITYVILLE, Suffolk County (WABC) -- One person was shot in Amityville on Long Island Thursday morning.

The victim was found on Park Avenue just before 5:30 a.m. and rushed to Good Samaritan Hospital in West Islip.

Police attempted to pull over a Jeep possibly involved that was last seen westbound on the Southern State Parkway.

The condition of the injured person is not yet known. No arrests were made.

A person also walked into St. Joseph's Hospital in Bethpage, and police are checking to see if that is connected to this crime.

----------
* More Long Island news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
amityvillesuffolk countyshooting
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
5th NYPD detective dies of coronavirus
Decision on NJ schools likely on Thursday, Murphy says
258 doctors, nurses transfer from Javits Center to NYC hospitals
AccuWeather: Brisk with a chance of a spot shower
Homeless, addicted and battling COVID-19: Inside Eva's Village
Rising deaths, concerns at NJ nursing homes
Inmates in NYPD detectives death not granted early release
Show More
NYC doctor returns to work after defeating COVID-19
Cuomo outlines reopening blueprint: "like bringing Apollo 13 back to Earth"
Mayor de Blasio warns COVID-19 could cost $10 billion
Project Renewal van providing medical services for homeless
COVID-19 death toll tops 3,100 in NJ
More TOP STORIES News