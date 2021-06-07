1 person killed in police-involved shooting in Bayonne

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=10757156" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> It happened Sunday at a field in Maplewood. Both victims were Columbia High School students.

Police say a pedestrian was hit by a scooter around 7:30 p.m. at the intersection of Amsterdam Avenue and West 64th St. on the Upper West Side.

BAYONNE, New Jersey (WABC) -- A suspect was killed following a police-involved shooting inside a house in Bayonne early Monday.Officers were called to the home on West First Street at 6:45 a.m. to a report a man with a knife, and a short time later, shots rang out inside.Early reports suggested that the person with the knife had stabbed someone in the house on the third floor, but it is unclear if that person decided to lunge toward the officer.Officials with Bayonne Medical Center said a man in his 40s with arrived with multiple gunshot wounds, and despite the efforts of the emergency room staff, he succumbed to his injuries."The medical staff provided him with the best medical care and trauma protocols," the hospital said. "Despite their efforts, he did not make it."There were no other reported injuries.It appeared the person with the knife had been dealing with mental health issues.The incident happened on a quiet residential block overlooking the waterway between Bayonne and Staten Island.The block has now been closed off to all traffic, as police and investigators remain on the scene.As far the officer involved in the shooting, he has been treated and released.The case has been turned over to the state attorney general for a full investigation.----------