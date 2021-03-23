1 resident dead, others hurt after massive fire at assisted living facility in Rockland County

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=10442521" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Raw video from the scene shows firefighters responding after flames broke out inside the Evergreen Court For Adults on Lafayette Street.

Breaking news in Spring Valley, NY: A long-term care facility erupted in flames overnight. This is a massive, massive fire. We are working to learn the extent of the injuries. #abc7NY https://t.co/yQDitp7II5 pic.twitter.com/WBeZL4Osik — Derick Waller (@wallerABC7) March 23, 2021

SPRING VALLEY, Rockland County (WABC) -- Authorities say one resident has died and two firefighters were injured after a massive fire burned through a Spring Valley assisted living facility.Multiple residents were injured, and authorities are still working to account for others.The blaze continued to burn more than five hours after flames broke out inside the Evergreen Court For Adults on Lafayette Street just after 1 a.m. Tuesday.A camera captured the moment part of the building collapsed under the pressure of the intense heat and flames.Fire ripped through windows on multiple floors and spread to at least one neighboring house.More than two dozen fire companies were on the scene, as well as volunteers from Hatzolah, the Jewish emergency medical service.We know that one firefighter was trapped inside the burning facility for some time and was able to escape.Firefighters rescued multiple residents. One of those residents later died at the hospital.According to the State of New York, this long-term care facility has 200 beds.Officials are trying to account for all the residents now. They were put on buses and taken to different nearby homes.When the fire is out, K9 and other specialized units will search the fire debris for any possible victims.One firefighter suffered a medical condition, possibly a heart attack, and is being treated.Officials are still trying to account for all the firefighters. As the fire burned, firefighters got separated.----------