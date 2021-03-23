1 resident dead, others hurt after massive fire at assisted living facility in Rockland County

SPRING VALLEY, Rockland County (WABC) -- Authorities say one resident has died and two firefighters were injured after a massive fire burned through a Spring Valley assisted living facility.

Multiple residents were injured, and authorities are still working to account for others.

The blaze continued to burn more than five hours after flames broke out inside the Evergreen Court For Adults on Lafayette Street just after 1 a.m. Tuesday.

A camera captured the moment part of the building collapsed under the pressure of the intense heat and flames.

Fire ripped through windows on multiple floors and spread to at least one neighboring house.

More than two dozen fire companies were on the scene, as well as volunteers from Hatzolah, the Jewish emergency medical service.

EMBED More News Videos

Raw video from the scene shows firefighters responding after flames broke out inside the Evergreen Court For Adults on Lafayette Street.



We know that one firefighter was trapped inside the burning facility for some time and was able to escape.

Firefighters rescued multiple residents. One of those residents later died at the hospital.



According to the State of New York, this long-term care facility has 200 beds.

Officials are trying to account for all the residents now. They were put on buses and taken to different nearby homes.

When the fire is out, K9 and other specialized units will search the fire debris for any possible victims.



One firefighter suffered a medical condition, possibly a heart attack, and is being treated.

Officials are still trying to account for all the firefighters. As the fire burned, firefighters got separated.

This breaking story will be updated.
RELATED | Powerful photos from 'Stop Asian Hate' rallies around the country


----------
* More Northern Suburbs news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
new yorkrockland countyspring valleynursing homebuilding fire
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Boulder, Colorado shooting marks latest mass tragedy with 10 dead
U.S. questions AstraZeneca's COVID vaccine trial data
Bridge sign under fire on social media because of spelling error
Father, 2 kids injured after ski lift chair plummets to ground
Ages 50+ eligible for COVID vaccine starting today in New York
AccuWeather Forecast: Sun and clouds
COVID Updates: Most 'long haulers' experience neurological symptoms 6 weeks after virus
Show More
Man fatally stabbed in broad daylight on Brooklyn sidewalk, arrest made
Girl starts GoFundMe for students who need laptops
Amid accusations, Cuomo focusing on COVID, rebuilding
4th COVID-19 vaccine coming: Here are the differences
The Countdown: Biden attempts to address border crisis, amid surge migrants
More TOP STORIES News