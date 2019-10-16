NORTH BELLMORE, Nassau County (WABC) -- One man was shot and another beaten during a dispute on a North Bellmore road.
The men appeared to have initially gotten into a dispute while driving, although that is still under investigation.
They both stopped in the middle of Bellmore Road and Magnolia Road just before 11:30 p.m. on Tuesday.
During an ensuing verbal dispute, one man pulled a flashlight and started hitting the other.
The other man responded by pulling a gun and shooting his attacker in the buttocks.
Both men went to the hospital for treatment.
Nassau County police say charges are pending.
----------
* More Long Island news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
1 shot, 1 beaten in apparent North Bellmore road rage incident
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News