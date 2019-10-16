1 shot, 1 beaten in apparent North Bellmore road rage incident

By
NORTH BELLMORE, Nassau County (WABC) -- One man was shot and another beaten during a dispute on a North Bellmore road.

The men appeared to have initially gotten into a dispute while driving, although that is still under investigation.

They both stopped in the middle of Bellmore Road and Magnolia Road just before 11:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

During an ensuing verbal dispute, one man pulled a flashlight and started hitting the other.

The other man responded by pulling a gun and shooting his attacker in the buttocks.

Both men went to the hospital for treatment.

Nassau County police say charges are pending.

----------
* More Long Island news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
bellmorenassau countybeatingshootingroad rage
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NYPD: Police shoot man with gun on Bronx subway platform
Suspect killed in Brooklyn police-involved shooting
Loved ones say goodbye to teens killed in fiery NY crash
AccuWeather Alert: Heavy rain for Wednesday
Manhole mystery: Body found in NYC could be homeless man who fell
Man stabbed, punched and robbed while walking home in NYC
Woman carjacked at gunpoint in LI Whole Foods parking lot
Show More
ALCS Game 3: Cole pitches Astros past Yankees for 2-1 series lead
Sketch released of possible witness in case of Dulce Maria Alavez
Mom gets 6 years in prison for faking son's illnesses
Democrats' 4th debate focuses on Trump impeachment, health care
Police searching for man after car stolen with 6-year-old inside
More TOP STORIES News