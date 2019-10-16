1 shot, 1 beaten in apparent North Bellmore road rage incident

NORTH BELLMORE, Nassau County (WABC) -- One man was shot and another beaten during a dispute on a North Bellmore road.The men appeared to have initially gotten into a dispute while driving, although that is still under investigation.They both stopped in the middle of Bellmore Road and Magnolia Road just before 11:30 p.m. on Tuesday.During an ensuing verbal dispute, one man pulled a flashlight and started hitting the other.The other man responded by pulling a gun and shooting his attacker in the buttocks.Both men went to the hospital for treatment.Nassau County police say charges are pending.----------