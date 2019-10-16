1 shot, 1 beaten in apparent road rage incident on Long Island

By
NORTH BELLMORE, Nassau County (WABC) -- One man was shot and another beaten during an apparent road rage dispute on Long Island.

The men appeared to have initially gotten into a dispute while driving, although that is still under investigation.

Authorities say they both stopped in the middle of Bellmore and Magnolia roads just before 11:30 p.m. Tuesday.

During the ensuing verbal dispute, police say one man pulled a flashlight and started hitting the other.

The other man responded by pulling a gun and shooting his attacker in the buttocks, according to authorities.

Both men went to the hospital for treatment.

Charges are pending.

