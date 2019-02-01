1 shot, 1 suspect sought in apparent Passaic police-involved shooting

PASSAIC, New Jersey (WABC) --
One person was shot in an apparent police-involved shooting in Passaic, New Jersey.

Police say they spotted two people, one who had a gun, on Harrison Street around 11:30 p.m. Thursday.

That's when police apparently opened fire, striking one of the men. Several cars were struck by the gunfire as well.

The shot person was taken to St. Mary's General Hospital in Passaic in unknown condition.

A gun was recovered at the scene and police are still looking for the second suspect.

Police are said to be questioning people, but so far no charges have been filed.

No police officers were injured and the incident is under investigation.
