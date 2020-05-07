1 shot, 2 hospitalized after Bronx dispute ends in gunfire

BRONX, New York City (WABC) -- A dispute near a deli in the Bronx ended in gunfire Thursday afternoon, with one person shot and another hospitalized with a head injury.

The incident happened around 2:30 p.m. at Elliot Place and Walton Avenue.

Police say the shooting stemmed from a verbal altercation and ended with a 23-year-old man shooting a 39-year-old man twice in the thigh.

The alleged gunman suffered head injuries, though it is unclear at this time if he was also shot.

Both transported to Lincoln Hospital and are expected to survive.

They're both expected to survive.

A 22-year-old person of interest was also taken into custody at the scene.

A handgun was recovered around the corner of the scene, and it was believed the person in custody had taken it there after removing it from the initial scene.

The investigation is ongoing.

----------
* More Bronx news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
new york citybronxshooting
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
JetBlue to fly over NYC Thursday evening
COVID-19: Help, information and resources
Homeless flock from subway to buses meant for essential workers
East Village's iconic Gem Spa closes doors for good amid COVID-19 crisis
Mom meets daughter after coming out of coma from COVID-19
Disney to start phased reopening of Disney Springs district in Florida
Justice Dept moves to dismiss criminal case against Michael Flynn
Show More
Polar Vortex to bring a March-like feel to the weekend
NJ yoga instructor donates food for frontline workers
NYC may limit entry to parks due to overcrowding
NYC to expand antibody testing, 2 of 3 indicators fall
Hospitalizations down, but still 231 deaths in NY
More TOP STORIES News