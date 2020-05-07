1 shot, 2 hospitalized after Bronx dispute ends in gunfire

BRONX, New York City (WABC) -- A dispute near a deli in the Bronx ended in gunfire Thursday afternoon, with one person shot and another hospitalized with a head injury.The incident happened around 2:30 p.m. at Elliot Place and Walton Avenue.Police say the shooting stemmed from a verbal altercation and ended with a 23-year-old man shooting a 39-year-old man twice in the thigh.The alleged gunman suffered head injuries, though it is unclear at this time if he was also shot.Both transported to Lincoln Hospital and are expected to survive.They're both expected to survive.A 22-year-old person of interest was also taken into custody at the scene.A handgun was recovered around the corner of the scene, and it was believed the person in custody had taken it there after removing it from the initial scene.The investigation is ongoing.----------