1 slashed in the face following argument at Brooklyn subway station

(Shutterstock)

By Eyewitness News
FLATBUSH, Brooklyn (WABC) -- One person was slashed in the face after an argument at a Brooklyn subway station.

Police say three people got into a fight just before 2 p.m. Monday at the Church Avenue Station in Flatbush. One person was then slashed in the face and transported to Kings County Hospital.

Two suspects fled on foot.

There is no word yet on the condition of the victim.

