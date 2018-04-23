1 stabbed on street in Midtown Manhattan; FedEx driver in custody

MIDTOWN, Manhattan (WABC) --
A man was stabbed on the street in Midtown Manhattan Monday afternoon, and a suspect who police say is a FedEx driver is in custody.

The incident happened at 33rd Street and Fifth Avenue just after 1 p.m.

Police say the 28-year-old victim was stabbed in the back multiple times and rushed to Bellevue Hospital.

He is expected to survive.

The 22-year-old suspect, a FedEx employee, was quickly taken into custody. Tyquan Bailey of Orange, New Jersey is charged with attempted murder, felony assault and criminal possession of a weapon.

Police said both men work in the area.

The circumstances of the stabbing are not yet known, but police believe it was the result of an ongoing dispute.

A FedEx spokesperson released a statement, saying, "We were shocked to learn about the incident in Manhattan today and our thoughts go out to the individual who was injured. We are cooperating fully with investigating authorities at this time."

