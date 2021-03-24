1 suspect shot, another arrested in DEA operation outside Ruby Tuesday's in New Jersey: Officials

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=10443487" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> An explosion at an asphalt plant on Long Island sent thick dark smoke pluming into the sky Tuesday afternoon.

ELIZABETH, New Jersey (WABC) -- An investigation is underway after a suspect was shot and injured, and another was taken into custody during a DEA operation in New Jersey on Wednesday, authorities say.Shell casings littered the parking lot of a Ruby Tuesday in Elizabeth, where DEA agents opened fire on two suspects on Wednesday.It was around 4 p.m., when across the street from The Mills at Jersey Gardens Mall, gunfire erupted.Eyewitness News was at the scene when one of the two suspects was pulled out of a maroon SUV.The man was taken into custody, hobbling and in handcuffs.It's still unclear how it all unfolded, but it appears several vehicles were involved in the incident.That maroon SUV, a grey pickup, and perhaps even a silver SUV and grey minivan.Federal law enforcement officials have only confirmed the DEA Task Force was involved in a shooting during an ongoing narcotics operation.No agents or task force officers were injured.One suspect was wounded and taken to the hospital.What still isn't clear is whether this was part of a planned operation or if agents stumbled upon something.It's not yet known how many shots were fired or if the suspects were being sought.----------