1 woman dead, 1 man hurt in Staten Island house fire

Shirleen Allicot has breaking details on a fire that left one person dead and another seriously injured.

GRANITEVILLE, Staten Island (WABC) --
One woman is dead and a man injured in a house fire in the Graniteville section of Staten Island.

The blaze broke out at 7:20 a.m. Thursday in the basement of a home in the 100 block of Spartan Avenue.

Video from Citizen App showed heavy smoke coming from a two-story home.

A 55-year-old woman was pronounced dead.

A 23-year-old man was treated for smoke inhalation at Richmond University Medical Center.

Firefighters are also being treated at the scene.

