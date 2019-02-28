One woman is dead and a man injured in a house fire in the Graniteville section of Staten Island.The blaze broke out at 7:20 a.m. Thursday in the basement of a home in the 100 block of Spartan Avenue.Video from Citizen App showed heavy smoke coming from a two-story home.A 55-year-old woman was pronounced dead.A 23-year-old man was treated for smoke inhalation at Richmond University Medical Center.Firefighters are also being treated at the scene.Stay with Eyewitness News and abc7ny.com for more information as it becomes available.----------