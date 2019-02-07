One young woman was killed in a house fire in the Elm Park section of Staten Island.The fire broke out in a home on Hatfield Place just before 6 a.m. Thursday.The 21-year-old woman was pulled from the flames while in a second-floor bedroom but died soon after.Firefighters thoroughly searched the house, but no other victims were found. Her parents, who also live there, were not at home at the time.Five firefighters were treated for minor injuries.The victim's father, a retired law enforcement member, was in Florida for another family member's funeral at the time.The cause of the fire is under investigation, but it is not believed to be suspicious.----------