1 worker trapped after Bronx construction collapse

NORWOOD, The Bronx (WABC) -- One worker is trapped after a collapse at a construction site in the Bronx.Officials said the second floor collapsed onto the first floor of a building at 92 East 208 Street in Norwood before noon Tuesday.Workers were on the scene at the time of the collapse, but so far, it is unclear if anyone was injured.