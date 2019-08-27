1 worker trapped after Bronx construction site collapse

NORWOOD, The Bronx (WABC) -- At least one worker is trapped after a collapse at a construction site in the Bronx.

Officials said the second floor collapsed onto the first floor on a construction site at East 208th Street near Steuben Avenue in Norwood before noon Tuesday.

One worker is currently trapped, and several others were able to get out safely.

Over 100 firefighters responded to the scene. The Department of Buildings is heading to the scene.

This is a breaking news story. Keep checking abc7NY for the latest information.

