The 5 steps to building an icon: The secrets of One World Trade Center | The Skyline

In its first episode, the new Eyewitness News series "The Skyline" heads to One World Trade Center.

NEW YORK (WABC) -- The New York City skyline is the most famous on the planet.

Beholding its beauty at sunset, it's easy to forget that each of those twinkling silhouettes has a story of its own. Channel 7 Eyewitness News' latest original docuseries, "The Skyline," sets out to bring you those stories.

In its first episode, "The Skyline" heads to One World Trade Center. It rose from the rubble of Ground Zero, where the Twin Towers once stood, before the Sept. 11 terror attacks 21 years ago.

As the city and nation began to heal, the architectural firm SOM was tasked with designing the building that would eventually succeed the original towers. It became one of the most important construction projects in American history. SOM partner Ken Lewis takes us through the process of building not just a skyscraper, but a monument and icon that had to be a symbol of American ideals. Carol Willis, the founder, director and curator of the Skyscraper Museum, explain the tower's significance and symbolism.